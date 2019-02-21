Robots to build robot museum in Seoul

Turkish firm Melike Altınışık Architects (MAA) has won a competition to design the Robot Science Museum (RSM) in Seoul, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Robots will be used during construction of the museum, including assembling and moulding the building’s façade, which is due to begin in 2020.



MAA says the project will also include robots during the design and manufacturing stage, and when the RSM opens in 2022, “services robots will be in charge”.

The 2,500 sq m museum hopes to “support public education in robotics and increase the public knowledge and interests in robots” and promote “science, technology, and innovation throughout society”.



The project will be located in the Changbai New Economic Centre development in the north of Seoul.



Melike Altınışık, said: “The RSM which plays a catalytic role in advancing and promoting science, technology, and innovation throughout society is not only going to exhibit robots but actually from design, manufacturing to construction and services robots will be in charge. In other words, RSM will start its ‘first exhibition’ with ‘its own construction’ by robots on site.”



Images courtesy of MAA